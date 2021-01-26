Martha Stewart Just Dropped a Pawfect CBD Pet Line to Chill Out Your Furry Friend

Does Martha Stewart ever stop working? Since her newest book, Very Good Things, is now available, she knew we were all anxiously awaiting something new from her. Today, she made her foray into the world of pet CBD—yes, really. After all, she’s no stranger to the green plant—especially in the kitchen. Stewart launched her CBD line with Canopy Growth last year, and it’s just what we needed to help us get through these times. And now, your furry friend can reap the benefits of CBD for a chiller and healthier life.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The pet line, tailored to dogs (sorry to all you feline owners out there), is comprised of soft chews and CBD oil made with the highest quality broad-spectrum hemp extract—and each item has a different benefit. The mouthwatering soft chews come in three varieties: a cranberry flavor to chill them out (9mg CBD per chew) and two blueberry versions that help with joint health (32mg CBD per chew) and overall wellness (19mg CBD per chew). The Well Drops (600mg CBD per bottle) can improve your pup’s overall physical and mental well being—the same reason you take your own CBD oil.

With anything you give to your pet, make sure you check with the vet before introducing CBD into their routine. Shop the line below, and don’t forget to pick up a little something for yourself from Stewart’s CBD line too!

Chill Out

Image: Canopy Growth.

Fido gets anxious too—these gourmet soft chews (30 chews per bag) are made with chamomile to help them find their zen. They’re made with real cranberries and chicken—no artificial ingredients here.

MARTHA STEWART CBD CALM CHICKEN AND CRANBERRY FLAVOR SOFT BAKED CHEWS $22.99 Buy now

Get Moving

Image: Canopy Growth.

Omega-3 fatty acids from salmon oil and flaxseed will help your pup maintain joint health and movement. These blueberry flavored treats contain 32mg of CBD per chew. They’re also available in a wellness formula.

MARTHA STEWART CBD MOBILITY CHICKEN AND BLUEBERRY FLAVOR SOFT BAKED CHEWS $24.99 Buy now

Find Balance

Image: Canopy Growth.

A dropper a day keeps the pain away—or, it can at least alleviate it. Your pup won’t be able to resist the delicious chicken flavor.

MARTHA STEWART CBD WELL DROPS CHICKEN FLAVOR OIL DROPS $39.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: