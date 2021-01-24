Even Lizzo Is Wearing the ‘Booty-Lifting’ TikTok Leggings That Everyone’s Obsessed With

ICYMI: TikTok has become our trusty source for all the things we never knew we needed. From the Dash mini waffle maker (that’s used in this surprising, yet delicious way) to the iconic hot cocoa bombs if it’s TikTok-approved we’ll be buying it. While the platform is great for all things food related, it also plays a huge role in the fashion landscape. If you’re on fashion TikTok, we’re sure you’ve seen the thousands of videos from users that swear by one piece of clothing: Amazon’s butt-lifting leggings. They’re super affordable and make your butt look great — so what’s not to like?! Oh, and did we mention that Lizzo recently shared a picture on Instagram wearing them — or at least what looks to be a very similar pair? See for yourself:

“This is what I look like today icons only thanks @marko_monroe” Lizzo captioned her post, which includes a carousel of five photos. Right away, eagle-eyed fans recognized the pants she was wearing, with one user commenting, “😍 👏🏼 🔥are those the Amazon best selling leggings? Need a pair ASAP.”

In case you’re not familiar with these magical leggings (and the power they have to transform your booty), check them out below. And hey, don’t blame us if you wind up wanting one of each color!

This TikTok video from @devinkolson alone has around 1.3 million views, and people who’ve purchased the Amazon finds couldn’t help but chime in and rave about the atheleisure in the comments. The video begins by saying, “So I’ve seen multiple videos on these leggings because everyone says they make your butt look bomb. So I bought them and I’m going to see if it’s true.” To show viewers the difference the stretchy pants make she compares her Lululemon leggings to the Amazon ones — and the difference is so notable. “Oh my god, okay please go buy these. Like what?!” the TikToker gushes.

What makes these leggings so special? Well, the high waist, strategically placed ruching, and honeycomb texture seem to be what everyone on TikTok is obsessed with. On Amazon, the yoga pants are available in so many different colors (and somewhat confusingly, from different brand names, and at different price points). We think all of the high-waisted options are pretty cute, and the colors too, but you can never go wring with black leggings — and even our stylish icon Lizzo seems to agree, since she’s sporting a black pair, and she looks so amazing. (We’ve also seen Katie Lee and Tracy Anderson wearing leggings that boast that same textured pattern and ruching!)

Slimming Booty Leggings

Courtesy of SEASUM.

These SEASUM butt-lifting leggings are Amazon’s number one best seller, with more than 28,000 ratings and 4.3 stars.

Yep, we’ll take them all please!

