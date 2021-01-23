Over the course of the last few months, we’ve all pretty much lived in our comfy shoes. From fluffy slippers to our trusty crocs, our feet have been getting some serious TLC. Now that we’ve lived this way for such an extended amount of time, the question is: can we really go back to our regular footwear? Not if we have anything to say about it! While we might not be able to wear slip-on shoes every day, we certainly can make it a habit to purchase shoes that are practical and comfy. Which is why when we found out that our favorite boot brand, Hunter, was expanding their collection and selling colorful clogs — we flipped.

Not only are these shoes perfect to quickly put as you walk around the house, but they’re also perfect for errand runs. Like Hunter boots, they’re available in all sorts of different color options, and we want them all. And thanks to an early access sale from Zappos, you can purchase these cute Hunter Play clogs right now. Check out the shoes below!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“JUST IN: The @hunterboots Play Clog, which our IG pals can shop first, only on Zappos! Play the lightweight clogs your way with a 🌈 of hues to choose from & endless ways to wear (we love ’em with socks or personalized with paint pens),” the official Zappos Instagram wrote. From classic black to a bright yellow, you’ll be able to find a pair of Hunter clogs that will complement you and your style. Let’s just say, crocs have a serious run for their money with Hunter’s latest creation, and we think we might be in love.

Hunter Original Play Clog

These versatile clogs have all the characteristic of the Hunter brand that we love — including the name plate and that iconic striped tab. Not so into bold footwear colors? The zinc hue will look great with anything. Crave color? Your everyday wardrobe is about to get a little more fun.

