Michelle Obama’s Flawless Inauguration Look Included This Cult-Favorite $16 Mascara

Tamara Kraus
Michelle Obama
Paul Morigi/Invision/AP.
That bouncy hair! The power suit! The lashes! I know I don’t need to convince you that Michelle Obama absolutely stole the show on Inauguration Day with her jewel-toned ensemble by emerging LA designer Sergio Hudson. I really can’t stop thinking about it. She does have some experience dressing for the occasion, after all. While most of us don’t have a reason to replicate Obama’s monochromatic wide pant and turtleneck combo (though, I wish I did), you’ll want to cop something else she wore that day—and it costs just $16. Hint: It’s not exactly obvious, so I’ll give away the secret. It’s her mascara!

Obama’s lashes looked absolutely flawless thanks to Glossier’s cult-favorite Lash Slick mascara, accompanied by false Lilly Lashes. Her makeup artist Carl Ray nailed the mask-makeup look. She’s worn the affordable, internet-loved beauty brand before, and we stan how practical she is. Why spend $60 on a mascara when you get more fluttery, clump-free lashes for a fraction of the price?

Image: Glossier.
Glossier Lash Slick Mascara $16.00 Buy now

According to an interview with The Cut, Ray completed her look with none other than Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Matte Skinstick (it’s on sale right now) and Flyliner. And we must also talk about her stunning brows. Ray achieved the look with Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel, Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel.

This isn’t the first time the former First Lady rocked Glossier’s budget-friendly products with the help of her makeup artist. On the December 2019 cover of People, she wore their shimmery Lidstar shadow in Fawn, Pro Tip Eyeliner, Generation G lipstick in Cake, and Lip Gloss in Holographic. In other words, get ready to shop ’til you drop to get the Becoming author’s gorgeous beauty routine.

Shop Michelle Obama's Beauty Favorites
glossier lash sick, michelle obama
Glossier Lash Slick $16.00 Buy now
fenty beauty skinstick
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick $17.50 Buy now
glossier gen g cake, michelle obama
Glossier Generation G in Cake $18.00 Buy now
anastasia beverly hills dipbrow gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel $20.00 Buy now

Hat tip to Obama for serving up looks I can actually afford. Now, excuse me while I go play makeup artist!

