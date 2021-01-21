Meghan Markle’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jeans are one of those wardrobe basics actually worth investing in, and if you’re going to pay a pretty penny for them, they might as well be vetted by a style icon, right? Even if you don’t need a new pair of denim, right now, you’ll want to splurge because Meghan Markle’s go-to pair of MOTHER Jeans is a whopping 60 percent off at Nordstrom Rack. Nordstrom’s discounted sister store just keeps dishing out cult-favorite treasures—from Le Creuset to Ina Garten’s favorite knives, and we can’t contain ourselves (and our wallets).

Our favorite royal family member has been seen looking effortlessly chic in The Looker Fray Ankle Jeans numerous times while out and about. These flattering jeans regularly retail for $228 (ouch), but now, you can snag them for just $89.97. At that price, we’re grabbing a couple pairs at least.

A variety of other pairs are massively discounted, so you won’t want to waste another second questioning whether you need these. We’ve never seen them this cheap, so it’s a sign that you should treat yourself to some designer denim with Markle’s official approval. If you’ve been thinking about finally sporting a pair of jeans after only wearing sweatpants in the last year, this is the perfect excuse to introduce some denim back into your wardrobe.

P.S. Nordstrom also has a handful of these jeans for up to 40 percent off—in case you don’t see a pair you fancy at Nordstrom Rack.

