Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Leggings Brand Alo Is Having a Sale on Select Items

What do Katie Holmes, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Garner all have in common (besides being beautiful, famous, and ultra-glamorous, of course)? They all love Alo leggings. There are a few brands that reach celebrity cult-favorite status (Mother, a Meghan Markle favorite for jeans, comes to mind), but Alo has taken Hollywood by storm, and the rest of us are following suit. Athleisure can definitely be an investment, but in the year of 2020, we’re all about investing in ourselves. So if your leggings have been looking worn, go ahead and treat yourself to Alo’s sale section. Yep, the brand is currently discounting select items — some by up to 40 percent off.

Alo’s sale isn’t site-wide, but they do have plenty of items you can snag at a reduced price. So channel your inner Jennifer Garner in these leggings and confidently set out on that hike you’ve been meaning to go on (or just wear them to chase after your kids.) The stretchy pants are perfect for any activity you embark on. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite items in their sale section that we’re loving, and we think you will too.

Alo High-Waist Electric Leggings

These signature leggings are comfy and sculpting, which makes the perfect athleisure combination. Plus the design on this makes for an effortlessly chic look that will be turning heads.

Alo Occasion Legging

You’re sure to love the ultra-light material and plaid pattern on this pair of leggings. We’d top it off with an oversized jacket and our favorite sneakers to run some errands.

Alo Electric Bra

Everything about this sports bra just screams fashun. It’s trendy and is such a game-changer. If you’re loving this electric bra, grab the matching leggings for a killer workout outfit that is celeb-approved.

