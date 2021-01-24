These Valentine’s Day Decorations on Amazon Stole Our Hearts

If you were sad to take down the Christmas tree, cheer up knowing that it’s time to start putting up the Valentine’s Day decor! The heart-filled holiday is fortunately not as much of a burden as the end-of-the-year holidays can be, but there’s still some planning to do. Aside from raiding the candy aisle (um, have you seen Target’s heart cocoa bombs?!) and planning a date night, Galentine’s, or celebrating with the kids, decorating our homes is at the top of our Valentine’s Day to-do list.

Our first call to action is to head straight to Amazon for affordable and cute Cupid-approved decor. Whether you like to go all out with hearts and arrows or want to keep things a bit more subtle, Amazon’s full of heartwarming decor.

From non-cheesy wreaths to sweet-smelling candles—and even Le Creuset items fit for the holiday, there are so many ways to accessorize your home. Ahead, check out the sweetest Valentine’s Day decor you can find on Amazon now. Brace yourself: They’ll steal your heart (and your wallet).

Chic Wreath

Image: Amazon.

Add a touch of whimsy to your walls or front door wtih this 10-inch pom-pom wreath. If you’re tired of traditional heart-shaped wreaths (which can be overly cheesy), this is the perfect alternative.

Valentine's Day Wool Felt Pom Pom Wreath

Charming Cookware

Image: Le Creuset.

With cookware this cute, there’s no way you’re hiding it away. Yep, Le Creuset has heart-shaped cocottes, and they indeed stole our hearts.

Le Creuset Cerise Enameled Cast Iron Heart Cocotte

Colorful Hearts

Image: Amazon.

Adorn your doorstep with this heartwarming welcome mat. Not only is it cute, but it’s also durable.

Heart Doormat

Sweet Scent

Image: Amazon.

Your V-day setup isn’t complete without swapping out your candle. Instantly up the ambiance with this gold-foiled “xoxo” candle, which has notes of Jasmine, rose petals, and wild berry.

3-Wick Scented Candle

Pretty Pillows

Image: Amazon.

Our hassle-free decorating hack? Switch out the pillows and call it a day. This darling set of four pillows covers will instantly add some love to your couch with no effort.

Valentine's Day Pillow Covers

Trendy Light

Image: Amazon.

Taking down decorations can be a hassle, so if you want something that can stay up all year, this trendy neon light is just what you need. It’ll add a nice glow to your space without going overboard on the hearts and mushiness.

Neon Love Signs Light LED Love Art

