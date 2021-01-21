The season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian may be well behind us, but the new Star Wars merch just keeps rolling out. If you couldn’t contain your excitement with those precious The Child hot cocoa bombs that sold out immediately, prepare yourself for the newest Star Wars collaboration that’ll keep you cozy all winter long. Barefoot Dreams, a celeb-favorite blanket brand, just dropped an exclusive Mandalorian line, and every Star Wars fan needs one (or all) of the items. Two out of the tree items are already sold out on their website (shocker), but we just found out you can get everything on Amazon—hooray!

The Jedi-approved line includes a Yoda-printed hoodie-blanket hybrid (think Snuggie but way cooler) for kids and a Darth Vader version for adults. Of course, the lineup wouldn’t be complete without a luxe blanket, which features a precious illustration of The Child. Unlike many Star Wars merch items, this cozy blanket is actually subtle enough to keep out in your living room so you can snuggle with it while watching The Mandalorian. Star Wars..but make it fashion, I guess?

Okay, we’ll rip the bandaid off. These exclusive items run upwards $200. But, you can’t get them just anywhere, so they’re essentially collector’s items. You can’t really put a price on that, right? And how could you resist baby Yoda’s precious face!

Your Star Wars-obsessed kid will adore this cute hoodie, which will keep them warm all winter long. It wraps around them like a cocoon, and has front pockets to keep their hands nice and toasty (or you know, to hide snacks).

Get the parent-and-me look with this coordinating hoodie. The only thing better than a cloudlike Barefoot Dreams blanket is one that you can wear.

