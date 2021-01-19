Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will smash a huge glass ceiling tomorrow afternoon as she’s inaugurated as the first-ever female vice president. If you want to commemorate or celebrate the accomplishments of soon-to-be Vice President Harris, we rounded up some shirts, mugs and other inspirational merch that you can browse.

The former congresswoman from California will be the first African American and Asian American woman in the White House and she will bring her blended family with her. Little girls will finally be able to see what a woman vice president looks like, instead of just reading about fictional ones.

“Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before,” Harris said in her speech after President-elect Joe Biden and Harris’ win. She wore the signature Suffragette white to pay homage to the women who came before her.

From her practical choice of footwear to her power to break ties in the Senate going forward, Harris has become an icon. Some women have formed a Facebook group called Wear Pearls on January 20, 2021 to inspire women to wear pearls on this momentous occasion, like Harris will be, no doubt.

Celebrate this victory by rocking your pearls, Converse sneakers and by scooping up some unofficial Kamala Harris merch. We rounded up some of our favorite options below. We’ll definitely be adding a few of these shirts to our carts while trying not to tear up during this history-breaking day.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

MVP T-Shirt

Image: SEVENSIXTYAPPAREL.

Celebrate Harris’ inauguration as the first female vice president with this cute v-neck t-shirt. It cleverly reveals that Madame Vice President also stands for MVP, which Harris definitely is. The shirt is available in black or white.

Women's MVP Madam Vice-President Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee $22.99 Buy now

Black Throwback Tote Bag

Image: DesignsByAB.

This black tote features a photo of a young Kamala Harris. You can tote everything from groceries to your books inside.

Madam Vice President Tote Bag $29.99 Buy now

Converse Sticker

Image: FairyNerdy.

Remind yourself that nothing is impossible with this inspirational sticker, which showcases the VP-elect’s love of Converses.

Kamala Harris Sticker $3 Buy now

Kamala Sweatshirt

Image: LegendInfluence.

This super soft and playful sweatshirt reminds people how to correctly pronounce Kamala. Keep cozy while watching Harris help Biden implement his agenda for the first 100 days.

Kamala Harris Sorority Colors Sweatshirt $36 Buy now

Kamala Mug

Image: BidenHarris2020Store.

Kamala’s iconic clapback to Vice President Pence for interrupting her continuously through the second debate is definitely mug-worthy. You can choose from several different colors.

I'm Speaking Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Mug $20 Buy now

Framable History

Image: MelsysIllustrations.

Commemorate the 2021 inauguration with this thoughtful print and ruminate on the fact that there’s about to be a woman in the White House. You can choose between multiple sizes.

Madam Vice President (Print) $18 Buy now

Kamala 2020

Image: HotCampaignMerch.

If you’re particularly excited about Vice President-elect Harris (and a little less about Biden), then this cheeky t-shirt design is right up your alley.

Kamala 2020 (oh, and Joe) T-Shirt $30 Buy now

