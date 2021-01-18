Nordstrom’s Designer Sale Has Face Masks Discounted for a Limited Time

Before COVID-19, there were about three things we always made sure we had with us before we left the house: keys, wallet, and our phone. Now, that list has increased by one (and it’s arguably the most important of them all): face mask. The coronavirus has changed the way we live and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, but one thing we’re pretty sure about is that face masks aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon. With that being said, it makes sense to have a mask that you actually like, right? If we’re being honest, face masks are kind of the hottest accessory at the moment. Being that we can’t show off our usual bold lipstick or shiny new gloss, sporting your stylish face mask is the new way to elevate any basic outfit. Thanks to retailers and small business owners, there are a ton of different options out there — including Nordstrom. And right now you can purchase a new assorted pack of cloth face masks at Nordstrom for up to 70 percent off.

Nordstrom is home to tons of different top-name brands like St. John and Citizens of Humanity. But if we’re being honest, Nordstrom has their own line of incredible products. We’ve rounded up the best sales on face masks the retailer currently has in stock, but being that this is a coveted (not to mention, required) item in your wardrobe — we expect these to sell out fast. Don’t miss out, and check out our picks below!

Citizens of Humanity Assorted 3-Pack Adult Face Masks

The colors on these Citizens of Humanity masks look so trendy, and we’re loving the design. Additionally, the masks are subtle enough to not overwhelm a busy outfit.

Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks

If you’re trying to make your mask the focal point of any basic look, you can’t go wrong with any of these masks. Plus, the drawstring pouch makes it convenient for you to put away your PPE if needed.

Nordstrom 6-Pack Adult Pleated Cotton Face Masks

Perfect for everyday use, these neutral color face-masks are a need in your wardrobe.

