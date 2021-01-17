Walmart Has Unlined Duck Boot Dupes on Sale for $20

Quick question: if you were to get caught in a rainstorm today, would you have the appropriate footwear ready? If you have to think about the answer, listen up because we have some news you don’t want to miss out on.

It’s not a secret that one of the most uncomfortable feelings is walking around in soggy socks. Whether your wet feet are the result of stepping in an accidental puddle or you simply just weren’t wearing the right shoes — it’s a situation we’d like to avoid at all costs. For most of us, forking over a cool $100-$150 on brand name boots like L.LBean might not be in your budget at the moment — even though it’s a worthy investment. But if you’ve had your eyes on the popular duck boots, you’re in luck. Walmart is currently selling a pair of duck boots from Portland Boot Company and they look nearly identical to the real deal — without the price tag. Yup, right now you can snag a pair of water-resistant shoes half off the original price for only $20. You’ll want to hurry though because the sale will only last a limited time (and sizes are quickly selling out!).

These Portland Boot Company boots like so sturdy and comfortable. Additionally, the lace-up style is another feature of these rain boots that we’re loving. They totally resemble L.LBean duck boots and they look perfectly cozy to wear on those cold-weather days.

In case you needed another reason to make this purchase, one review on Walmart’s website said that these boots lasted them 15 years! Granted, for only $20, they don’t even have to last as long for you to be getting a pretty great deal.

We don’t know about you, but our feet are practically begging us for a pair.

