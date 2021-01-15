Martha Stewart Has a Genius Boot-Organizing Hack to Elevate Your Entryway

What would we do without Martha Stewart? The lifestyle mogul has managed to guide us in everything from cooking in the kitchen to our bedroom decor needs. Most of all, she constantly shares tips that make our lives so much easier. With the launch of Stewart’s latest book, Very Good Things, readers can expect to find even more creative, life-improving tips from the queen herself — and you’re going to want to have your bookmark ready. One hack from Stewart that’s we’re already obsessing over is all about elevating your entryway in an affordable and extremely simple way — all you need is two key items: a boot tray and decorative pebbles.

Let’s be honest, making the shoes that are piled up near our door look elegant and tidy can feel like a losing game — especially when you’re a busy mom on the go and don’t have time to organize. Many of us already use boot trays at home to prevent filthy shoes from dirtying our home, but if you don’t already have this handy tool — you’re going to want to purchase one. But before putting your shoes into your boot tray, you’ll want to fill it with some pebbles or stones. Not only does this quickly elevate the overall look of your entryway, but it’s practical too.

Stewart cleverly noted that the pebbles (or stones) will also act as a drain for the excess water, sleet, or snow that comes from the bottom of your shoes. And if you’re worried about mildew, Stewart explained that after you give your footwear a minute to dry, the moisture will seep to the bottom and evaporate. Of course, those pebbles aren’t glued to the boot tray so you should feel free to either swap out the rocks or rinse them as needed.

This is one tip we can’t wait to use, and we can’t wait to read the other hacks Stewart has in store for us.

