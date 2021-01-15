Bath & Body Works Debuts 4 New Brunch-Inspired 3-Wick Candles for Valentine’s Day

As we continue to burn the last of the 3-Wick candles we hoarded over the holiday season, Bath & Body Works has been busy behind the scenes whipping up delicious new fragrances in their “cafe.” And starting Monday, they’re finally opening up their Bake Shop, launching a slew of new 3-Wick candle scents for Valentine’s Day.

Bath & Body Work’s new Bake Shop is a bakery- and brunch-inspired Valentine’s Day collection featuring a variety of both brand-new fragrances, like Pineapple Pancakes and Whipped Coffee, and returning fragrances, like Strawberry Pound Cake.

The Bake Shop’s new 3-Wick candle scents include the following delicious new scents:

Bubbly Rosé

Described as “pink sparkling rosé, sweet blood orange and a splash of cranberry juice.”

Bubbly Rosé $24.50 Buy now

Wildberry Jam Donut

“Sweet wildberry jam, powdered donut and brown sugar crumble.”

Wildberry Jam Donut $24.50 Buy now

Pineapple Pancake

“Fresh pineapple, fluffy pancakes, sweet banana slices and brown sugar.”

Pineapple Pancake $24.50 Buy now

Whipped Coffee

“Shot of espresso, whipped sweet cream and sugar crystals.”

Whipped Coffee $24.50 Buy now

Coconut Cream Pie

“Toasted coconut flakes, caramel custard and golden pie crust.”

Coconut Cream Pie $24.50 Buy now

Other 3-Wick candles featured in the Bake Shop include the aforementioned Strawberry Pound Cake, Champagne Toast, and Pink Apple Punch.

Pink Apple Punch $24.50 Buy now

In addition to 3-Wick candles, Bath & Body Works’ Bake Shop features three new fragrances as Fine Fragrance Mist, shower gel, Ultra Shea Body Cream, and 24-Hour Moisture Body Lotion. New fragrances include Raspberry Jam Donut (“wild raspberry jam, powdered sugar and warm fluffy donut”) and Chocolate Covered Cherry (“rich milk chocolate, red cherries and sweet liqueur”).

If your hand soap stock is running low, Bath & Body Works has you covered: Their Bake Shop also boasts two new online-exclusive hand soap scents, including Pink Petal Teacake, which is described as “pink rose petals, pound cake and vanilla glaze,” and Lavender Marshmallow, an intoxicating, relaxing mixture of lavender, vanilla and warm amber.

Lavender Marshmallow $7.50 Buy now

