UGG Has Hunter Boot Lookalikes & They’re On Sale at Zappos

We’re quickly approaching the rainy season, and you bet we’re already grabbing all of the must-have items we’ll need to stay comfy, cozy, and — most importantly — dry. When we think about rain boots, a pair of Hunter boots often comes to mind, but not everyone wants to splurge on this pricey footwear. So naturally, we were thrilled when we found out that another cult-favorite brand has a line of rain boots that are nearly identical to Hunter boots: UGG. UGG is a timeless versatile brand, and for good reason: The products consistently exceed our expectations when it comes to comfort (that fluffy, cloud-like shearling is to die for). Best of all: Right now, you can snag a pair of UGG’s Shelby Matte rain boots at Zappos on sale for 25 percent off the original price. Don’t get caught in the rain without a pair of practical (but still totally stylish!) boots — and don’t miss out on this deal.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

UGG Shelby Matte

Courtesy of UGG.

This classic pair of UGG matte rain boots are sleek, stylish, and perfect to wear on the absolute rainiest of days. Grab them at 25% off in in Navy for a classic, elegant look.

UGG Siena

Image: Zappos

We love these adorable short boots — and if the chic matte olive shade speaks to you, you’re in luck, because it’s 20% off right now! (Other shades differ in price.) The shorter length is perfect for showing off cute jeans while still keeping you dry.

UGG Shaye

Image: Zappos

If you’re looking for a pair of taller rain boots that are trendy and practical, you can’t go wrong with this stylish, shiny pick! While this boot model isn’t on sale, the classic style and muted colors — black, charcoal, and navy — are timeless, and the price is still less than some other comparable brands.

