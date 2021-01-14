If you snag one thing that Oprah gives her official stamp of approval, let it be her go-to pair of Spanx pants. If you are already obsessed with the cult-favorite leather leggings from the celeb-favorite brand, then you’ll want to add a few pairs of these pants into your comfy-clothes rotation. We’re never down to pay full price and know you aren’t either, so you’ll be stoked to hear that we found them for 25 percent off at a super unexpected retailer—so run, don’t walk!

You’ve got Zappos bookmarked for all your footwear needs, but it turns out the mega online shoe store is a gem for finding deals on your favorite clothing brands—Spanx included! We somehow stumbled upon these majorly discounted Spanx, aptly named “The Perfect Pant,” and we couldn’t share this news with you fast enough. At just $82 (originally $110), we’re grabbing a backup pair too.

Image: Spanx.

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Cropped Flare $82.42 Buy now

So what makes them so perfect? Their versatility. While they’re sleek enough to wear to the office (whenever that happens), you can wear them around the house with a sweatshirt—they’re as comfy as your go-to pair of sweats you’ve been wearing on repeat but will actually make you feel put together.

They boast an easy pull-on fit (no buttons, zippers, or drawstrings to get in the way), magic smoothing fabric, and will give your booty a little lift too. Okay, we’re sold!

Insider secret: We also spotted the popular faux-leather leggings on sale at Zappos for just $79 (originally $98).

Image: Spanx.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $79.99 Buy now

Make sure to check out Zappos’ entire Spanx section—you never know what treasures you’ll uncover!

