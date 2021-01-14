On your next brisk walk with the pup, you won’t be the only one strollin’ in style when you splurge on UGG‘s newest launch: UGG booties for dogs. As part of the first-ever UGG canine collaboration, UGG teamed up with New York City-based dog lifestyle brand Very Important Puppies to create the cutest, comfiest set of faux suede, fur-trimmed four-legged footwear we’ve ever seen.

Available online on UGG’s and V.I.P.’s respective websites, as well as in-store and online at Nordstrom, the UGG x V.I.P. dog booties are $80 for the set. You can choose from two different shades, black and chestnut, and they’re available in six different sizes, from extra-small to extra-large.

“UGG is iconic when it comes to cozy boots made for the outdoors,” said Sabrina Albarello, co-founder of Very Important Puppies. “UGG was the best partner to bring our vision to life for this new fashion-focused dog product that didn’t exist in the market.”

As one would expect from a pair of UGG boots, the dog booties are cast in rich faux suede and feature soft-to-the-touch faux fur trim accents. For ease, the booties also boast an easy-entry front opening and an adjustable wrap around hook-and-loop strap for a secure fit. They’re then finished with a durable rubber outsole to withstand any weather conditions.

“UGG is a truly democratic brand,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® of Deckers Brands. “Expanding our range and collaborating with Very Important Puppies clever vision evidences this notion and debuts fun and functional products, expanding the UGG brand’s iconic silhouette to a whole new species.”

The booties are already so popular, the chestnut-hued booties are sold out on V.I.P.’s website. Both sets are, however, available on Nordstrom’s website.

