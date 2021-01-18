The Best Places to Shop for Paint Online

Picking out paint swatches at your local hardware store is no longer your only option—there are so many alternatives, and many are small businesses you can support from the comfort of your couch. Sure, picking out paint without seeing it in person sounds kind of strange, but there are a ton of direct-to-consumer brands (including Black owned!) that make it easier than ever to test shades before you add that full gallon to your cart.

Whether you’re looking for interior or exterior paint, spray or traditional style, you’ve now got plenty of choices to shop for paint online. From Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Home line at Target that’ll give you the farmhouse home of your dreams to newcomers like the millennial-dream-brand Backdrop, there’s an option that’ll resonate with your needs and color preferences. Plus, some of these e-tailers go the extra mile to make swatching and deciding on a color less of a chore—take Clare’s Color Genius quiz for example, which will tell you what shade to choose based on the look you’re going for.

Ahead, check out the best places to buy paint online for your next complete home makeover or mini DIY project.

Backdrop

Backdrop is an online company that basically lives the mantra: “paint, but make it fashion.” This Instagram-loved company has definitely come across your feed at least once, and trust us— your paint job will actually look as good as it does on your phone screen. Their 12×12-inch paint swatches are exceptionally brilliant—the adhesive allows you to peel-and-stick over and over until you’ve come to your decision. To help you buy the right amount of paint, they’ve also got a handy online calculator to make doing the math painless.

Backdrop $59/gallon Buy now

Magnolia Home at Target

If you’ve wanted Chip and Joanna Gaines to makeover your home, here’s one more way you can achieve the farmhouse look on your own. Their dreamy Magnolia Home paint line is comprised of cozy-casual colors and a stain-resistant finish—and yes, it’s available at Target! So make sure to pick up some other Magnolia Home accessories too for a DIY Fixer Upper makeover.

Magnolia Home at Target $43/gallon Buy now

Designer Paint

This site offers the most premium paint brands in one spot. While many are pretty fancy, you’ll recognize names like Farrow & Ball and Earthborn. You can also peruse design inspiration so you can see the colors on actual walls.

Earthborn $31.62/.75 L Buy now

Farrow & Ball

Speaking of Farrow & Ball, you can shop for paint (and wallpaper) directly through their website. A gallon runs on the high end—around $110—but you’ll get an ultra-high end look and long-lasting finish you can’t get with any old can of paint. Their virtual Colour Consultancy program allows you to meet with an expert online, who can help guide you through your paint project.

Farrow & Ball $110/gallon Buy now

Clare

This Black-owned paint brand revolutionized the way we buy paint, particularly online. These low-odor, toxic-free, and Greenguard-gold-certified paints also look high end without the steep price tag. If you’re stuck on finding the perfect paint color, the Clare Color Genius quiz will tell you what shade to pick based on your results— no more pondering two nearly identical shades for hours. Plus, swatches are just $2.

Clare Paint $54/gallon Buy now

Ace Hardware

If you want to go the old-school route, there’s nothing wrong with that. Ace Hardware is always a foolproof choice if you want to stick to what you know.

Ace Hardware Rust-Oleum Spray Paint $8.99 Buy now

