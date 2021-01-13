Costco Just Announced Big News About Its Photo Centers

Costco’s photo centers have been a fan-favorite for as long as we can remember. Being able to grab everything from passport photos to vacation prints while we shop for our favorite products and grab a snack has made our lives so much easier. Unfortunately, after years of slowly closing down in select locations, the warehouse giant announced it’s officially closing all of its photo centers on Feb. 14. Here’s what you need to know.

Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the news on Instagram, writing, “All Costco Photo Centers will be closing, with the last day being 2/14/2021. 😭 With all of the cheap ink refills, quick turnarounds, and other services I’m sad to see it go! It seems like the employees will be relocated and nobody will be losing their jobs, which is definitely a good thing! How do you guys feel about this? 🤔”

It’s no surprise that many Costco members are extremely bummed that they’ll no longer be able to conveniently and inexpensively receive their photos. On the Costco Photo Center website, the retailer did not explain why the decision was made to close all of the photo centers, but did confirm the’ll be doing so on Feb. 14. Many Costco photo labs were closed in early 2020 due to COVID-19 and the impact it had on the demand for prints. Although Costco members will no longer be able to access the photo center in-store, some services offered will continue to be accessible online.

The statement on Costco’s site reads: “The following products will remain available on the Costco Photo Center website for delivery to home or business: Prints, Enlargements & Posters, Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards. Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints, Photo Books & Calendars, Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts, Business Printing Products.”

As for the services that will no longer be available, Costco wrote, “The following services will not be available after Sunday, February 14, 2021: Ink Refill, Passport Photos, Photo Restoration, Video Home Movie Transfer Service.”

Although we won’t be able to access all of the same features of Costco’s photo center, we’re glad to see that we’ll still be able to take advantage of some of their services — that is, if you’re a Costco member of course.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: