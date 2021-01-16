The Can’t-Miss MLK Day Sales to Shop During the Long Weekend

If you thought your last chance to score deals as of late was during Black Friday, or even Boxing Day, you’re about to be pleasantly surprised. In case it snuck up on you like it did for us, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner. After you’ve paid tribute to MLK through an act of service or by teaching the kids about his history-changing anti-racism work, you can enjoy some deals during the holiday.

Long gone are the days of 24-hour-only sales that cause a panic attack. And with the pandemic, scoring deals online has become even more common so you can shop safely— and uh, without having to put real pants on. So, whether you’re looking to score deals on Le Creuset to give you some cooking motivation in the new year, a shiny Dyson vacuum, or a dreamy mattress, there are plenty of unreal deals to shop during this long MLK day weekend. And if you’re looking to combat boredom (for yourself or the kids), we somehow found an unreal Nintendo Switch deal below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wayfair

Image: Le Creuset.

Wayfair never ceases to amaze us with the unbeatable deals they offer year round. Right now, score Le Creuset items up to 40 percent off, new organizing accessories, and home decor for cheap.

Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse $179.95 Buy now

Nordstrom

Image: UGG.

Save an extra 25 percent off clearance styles—ranging from UGG boots to Staub cookware— now through MLK day. Plus, on MLK Day, Nordstrom is partnering with National Urban League for a day of service and is dedicated to doubling their charitable donations to ant-racism organizations to $1M a year by 2025.

UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot $119.00 Buy now

Dyson

Image: Dyson.

Spring cleaning is just around the corner, so prep yourself for the biggest sprucing-up event of the year with a cult-favorite Dyson vacuum. This version is currently $70 off and only a limited amount are up for grabs.

Dyson Cyclone V10 $479.99 Buy now

QVC

Image: Nintendo.

If you haven’t yet caved and bought yourself a Nintendo Switch to get you through staying at home, what are you waiting for? While these in-demand gaming devices never go on sale, QVC happens to have exclusive bundle deals on them.

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle with Hyrule Warriors Game $349.96 Buy now

Old Navy

Image: Old Navy.

Now through January 18th, you can score up to 50 percent off storewide (select items) at Old Navy. Time to stock up on cozy and comfy essentials.

Extra High-Waisted Powersoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings for Women $25.00 Buy now

Allswell

Image: Allswell.

Now through January 18th, snag a new mattress, bedding essentials, and decor for 15 percent off (excludes The Allswell Mattress) with the code NEWYEAR15.

Color Block Printed Pillow $35.00 Buy now

Casper

Image: Casper.

Through January 21st, get 15 percent off these cult-favorite mattresses and 10 percent off everything else with the code STAYINBED.

Casper Wave Mattress $2,206.00 Buy now

Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding is offering up 10 percent all January long to help you get the best sleep ever this year (because we could all use some more shut eye after 2020).

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: