Ina Garten Swears By This Anti-Fatigue Mat In the Kitchen & It’s Like Stepping On a Cloud

If you’re reading this, you’re no stranger to Ina-Garten approved items, but you just might be surprised by this item we just discovered she swears by. Unlike the many other genius items she’s gushed about—including Lodge’s cast iron skillet and Nielsen-Massey vanilla extract—this one doesn’t touch the stovetop, involve ingredients, and isn’t even related to a recipe. According to the Modern Comfort author’s website, she can’t get enough of the GelPro Comfort Mat—her secret to standing in the kitchen for hours.

If you’re like us, we don’t mind cooking and baking, but our feet and back do. Enter this ultra-plush mat, which feels like you’re stepping on a fluffy cloud. To top things off, it comes in a bunch of stylish designs to match your kitchen design— you can even customize your own! You can shop these feet-saving mats on Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and directly on their site.

Image: GelPro.

GelPro Elite Premier Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Comfort Floor Mat $124.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

These nonslip mats come in two styles: the Designer Comfort Mat, which is $49 and the GelPro Elite, which rings up at $124. The latter is a must if you suffer from severe feet, back, hip or knee pain after standing for extended periods of time. It’s made of a double-layer of patented gel material that makes you forget you’re even standing. These mats are easy to clean, are made to last (unlike those vinyl mats you have that end up cracking) and stain resistant— which is a must in the kitchen.

Image: GelPro.

GelPro NewLife Designer Comfort Ergo-Foam Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat $49.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Anddd if you’re looking for a cushiony area rug for your living room, the brand also makes seriously chic styles that are stain resistant—and, yes, machine washable! Best of all, they start at just $60. Now, we’ll be sifting through the rest of the Barefoot Contessa’s favorite things on her website to complete our kitchen setup.

