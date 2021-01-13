All the Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Decor You Need From Target—Starting at $5

It’s the most lovable time of the year, and Target’s here to spread the Valentine’s cheer! Like with every holiday, we make a beeline to the Target holiday section to check out all the must-have decor and gifts you can’t find anywhere else. This year’s Valentine’s Day selection is here, and we’re swooning.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We already spotted Target’s $10 V-day blankets and hot cocoa bombs, but there is so many more goodies in store. From heart-shaped door wreaths to adorable kitchen accessories, you can deck out your space with red and pink just about anywhere, thanks to Target.

And you might as well go all out this year since you’ll be spending date night and/or Galentine’s Day at home (sigh). We promise these little adornments will at least make you smile! While most items are from Target’s exclusive lines like Opalhouse and Spritz, they’ve also got a Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker that we need ASAP (among other precious kitchen items).

Check out the cutest items that Target’s Valentine’s Day collection has to offer below. These pieces stole our hearts on their looks alone, and the $10 (and under) price tag was an added bonus—we’re in love!

Wonderful Wreath

Image: Target.

Wreaths are no longer exclusive to Christmas or the fall. Target’s overflowing with fun V-day versions, so you can decorate your door to your heart’s content.

Heart Wreath Valentine's Fiber Wrapped - Spritz™ $10.00 Buy now

Morning Java

Image: Target.

We don’t make the rules, but it goes unsaid that you need a mug for every holiday. There’s just something about a cute coffee cup that makes us actually want to get out of bed—especially these days. And yes, you get both for $10!

15oz 2pk Stoneware Hearts Mugs Red/Pink - Opalhouse™ $10.00 Buy now

Hang It Up

Image: Target.

One of the easiest ways to add a little “xo” to your space is with a sweet wall hanging. You can add it to a wall in the bathroom, entryway, and it even makes for a cute year-round accessory in your kid’s room.

Fabric Valentine's Wall Decor XO - Spritz™ $10.00 Buy now

Dainty Dish

Image: Target.

After Halloween, Valentine’s Day is probably the most candy-filled holiday, so you obviously need a cute dish to display all those sweets on. This darling dish is just $5 and could also be used as a bedside ring catchall. We’re all about double-duty pieces.

Heart Dish Valentine's Container - Spritz™ $5.00 Buy now

Flower Power

Image: Target.

This mini vase is the perfect addition to your mantel, a side table, or your kitchen table. This pastel-hued vessel is eye catching on its own, but it will make an even more striking statement with the addition of flowers or greenery.

Valentine's Bud Vase - Spritz™ $5.00 Buy now

