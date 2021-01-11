Marie Kondo’s Container Store Collection Is Here For All Your Organization Needs

We just celebrated the new year and, like always, that means we have tons of resolutions having to do with our homes. But it’s never felt more important to finally tackle the clutter filling up our desk drawers and closets and living rooms and…well, you get the idea. We’ve never spent more time at home, which means it’s never been more apparent that we need help organizing all of our stuff, and who better than Marie Kondo to help us literally get our house in order? She just launched a collection of sustainably-made organizational boxes, shelves, hampers, and more with The Container Store, and we’re not joking when we say we want literally all of it. But Kondo probably would tell us to curb that impulse, so we’ll just talk about a few of our faves from the collection.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Kondo’s whole methodology asks you to go through your belongings and to decide which ones bring you joy, as well as those that serve an essential function, and to say goodbye to the other junk you’re just keeping around. Once you’ve decided what to keep, you should organize it, which treats your items with respect and also stops your life from descending into the general chaos caused by desk and bureau drawers so stuffed and disorganized that they can’t be opened without sending a shot of anxiety through your veins.

That’s why we love the Marie Kondo Clarity Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes, which come in a set of seven boxes with seven lids. These boxes can be used separately or together to make sense of the chaos in your desk, bathroom, and “junk” drawers, or to store items on shelves in a less visually cluttered way. We also love how versatile they are – you can use them as lidded boxes, or you can use the lids as a separate set of small organization boxes.

Another place we always need help is in the kitchen. Between our silverware drawer and spice cupboard, Kondo would have her work cut out for her if she came to work her magic in person, but luckily, she’s got a few items in her new collection that’ll make organizing things in these tricky spaces a bit easier.

The Marie Kondo 3-Tier Expanding Shelf is the perfect way to tackle those spices, vinegars, and oils that always seem impossible to find in your crowded cupboards.

Marie Kondo 3-Tier Expanding Shelf $39.99 Buy now

You can get your pantry in order, too. We’ve always loved the way a pantry looks when items are transfered from their busy-looking, logo-laden store packaging into something simpler, and these Marie Kondo Cloud White Modular Ceramic Canisters are just what we’ve been looking for. They come in a variety of sizes, and the lids have a silicone gasket to keep air, moisture, and other nasty kitchen culprits out of your food.

Marie Kondo Cloud White Modular Ceramic Canisters $12.99-19.99 Buy now

Last but definitely not least, we need help keeping our laundry and closets organized.

The Marie Kondo Shoji 2-Section Bamboo Hamper, handmade from sustainable bamboo, will help you organize your laundry, and looks streamlined and beautiful while doing it. The bin has two compartments that are lined with coated canvas for easy cleaning, and the bin has a lid to keep any odors inside. The bin can also be used for storing pillows, blankets, and seasonal linens.

Marie Kondo Shoji 2-Section Bamboo Hamper $149.99 Buy now

She also designed a collection of hangers for your closet to help organize bulky or awkward items. We love the simple curved shape of the Marie Kondo Ink Black Serene Matte Metal Accessory Hanger.

Everything in the Marie Kondo Container Store Collection is designed to make your life easier and more beautiful, so your home sparks joy. We’re probably all facing at least a few more months indoors, so there’s never been a better time to check out all of the items in her collection and start organizing.

