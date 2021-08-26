The Best 2021-2022 Planners & Bullet Journals to Help You Get Organized This Fall

As we’re entering fall and back-to-school, it’s the perfect time to snag a mid-year planner to help you get organized this season. With some in-person events happening finally, you’ll need a place to pencil in a birthday party, an IRL happy hour, or a workout class that doesn’t involve being interrupted by the kids or your partner in the living room. If you’re still staying home, that’s totally okay too—a 2021-2022 planner or bullet journal is the perfect way to visualize your work week. To be honest, they’re utterly satisfying, so consider them a form of self-care that you can actually do each day.

As we’re learning, 2021 won’t be completely normal still. But, we’re going to make the most of it and are adapting to these times—and that means not throwing our planners in the dumpster. And if you’re a completely digital person, there’s an online version for you. If you’re in need of a personal assistant, consider these planners the next best thing.

Ahead, check out the best 2021 planners and bullet journals that’ll help you feel like you’ve got a little more of a grip on this year, which is honestly the best gift you can give to yourself these days.

Floral Fun

This planner is so gorgeous, it’s basically art. Rifle Paper Co. just launched its first academic planner, along with other versions to meet your calendar needs. The thread-stitched binding ensures it stays in tact the entire year, and it features plenty of space for notes and to jot down appointments.

Classic Prepster

Day Designer is the Rolls-Royce of planners, if you will. Made for people who consider planning a full-time hobby (or job?), these comprehensive journals come with all the bells and whistles you could ever want. It boasts a to-do section for “Today,” goal-setting worksheets, daily inspirational quotes, and gold-foil sticker sheets for an added layer of fun.

Digital Journal

Some of us refuse to use a tangible planner because we keep everything clutter-free. Your Outlook calendar can only do so much when it comes to keeping your life together, though. Enter the digital bullet journal—you can even add hyperlinks into this online planner. And, thankfully, Etsy’s full of these downloadable schedule helpers that will be ready to use in minutes.

Art-Worthy Planner

If you’re the kind of person who needs every single item to look like it was made just for you, prepare to want to spend all your money at Papier. Aside from looking downright eye-catching, we love these planners because you can choose from an annual or mid-year planner if you forget to buy a planner until summer. If you choose the 16-week planner, you fill out the dates yourself so you can start using it at any time.

Calming Colors

If you want something that’s compact and under $5 you’ll want to get your hands on a mini planner from Sugar Paper, which is sold at Target. Plus, it runs through 2023, so you won’t have to buy a new one for a couple years.