The Best 2021 Planners & Bullet Journals—Because You Can (Fingers Crossed) Actually Use One This Year

None of us knew that when we purchased our 2020 planners that we’d end up tossing them in the trash without a trace of ink on the pages. This new year, we’re a little more hopeful that we’ll get to pencil in a birthday party, an IRL happy hour, or a workout class that doesn’t involve being interrupted by the kids or your partner in the living room. So, we’re manifesting a year that isn’t a total disaster by adding a fun 2021 planner or bullet journal into our lives. If anything, using one to visualize your work week is utterly satisfying, so consider them a form of self-care that you can actually do each day.

Yes, IRL activities probably won’t be a semi-regular thing until the end of this year and most likely 2022. Until then, you can attend digital events or socially distanced in-person activities since we know how to better protect ourselves than we did a year ago. Can you even remember when face masks were not a thing?!

2021 will still not be normal or perfect in any way. But, we’re going to make the most of it and adapt to these times by not canceling 2021—and that means not throwing our planners in the dumpster. And if you’re a completely digital person, there’s an online version for you. If you’re in need of a personal assistant, consider these planners the next best thing.

Ahead, check out the best 2021 planners and bullet journals that’ll help you feel like you’ve got a little more of a grip on this year, which is honestly the best gift you can give to yourself these days.

Day Designer is the Rolls-Royce of planners, if you will. Made for people who consider planning a full-time hobby (or job?), these comprehensive journals come with all the bells and whistles you could ever want. It boasts a to-do section for “Today,” goal-setting worksheets, daily inspirational quotes, and gold-foil sticker sheets for an added layer of fun.

Some of us refuse to use a tangible planner because we keep everything clutter-free. Your Outlook calendar can only do so much when it comes to keeping your life together, though. Enter the digital bullet journal—you can even add hyperlinks into this online planner. And, thankfully, Etsy’s full of these downloadable schedule helpers that will be ready to use in minutes.

If you’re the kind of person who needs every single item to look like it was made just for you, prepare to want to spend all your money at Papier. Aside from looking downright eye-catching, we love these planners because you can choose from an annual or mid-year planner if you forget to buy a planner until summer. If you choose the 16-week planner, you fill out the dates yourself so you can start using it at any time.

If you want something that’ll run you less than half the cost of a Day Designer, you’ll want to get your hands on a planner from Blue Sky, which is sold at Target. We’re obsessed with their collaboration with cupcakes and cashmere, which offers gorgeous designs that’ll encourage you to pick up the pen and plan away. This one includes daily and monthly planning pages.

This planner was made for minimalists. It’s available in three pastel-hued shades that’ll instantly make you feel at ease, and it has plenty of blank space so you can organize your thoughts and day the way you want to.

If you’ve never done the bullet journaling thing, there’s no reason to be intimidated. This beginner-friendly version takes you step-by-step. In addition to the weekly planner section, it includes a monthly goal checklist, habit tracker (use it as anything from a period tracker to logging daily steps), and our favorite: the brain dump section. Couldn’t be more fitting right now.

