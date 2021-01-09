Le Creuset Just Introduced a New Color & It’s Absolutely Stunning

When it comes to cookware, we value quality items that last and look incredible in our kitchen. Of course, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand that excels (and surpasses our expectations) in both categories as Le Creuset does. Le Creuset is kind of the master when it comes to kitchenware essentials, and frankly, we’re obsessed. And when it comes to this beloved brand, the hardest part is deciding which color you want (with more than 45 gorgeous choices, the decision isn’t an easy one!). However, the brand just dropped its newest color — and it absolutely has our hearts: Agave.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“NEW! ✨ Introducing Agave, a dazzling jewel tone that combines lush greens and striking blues. Available now online and in #LeCreuset Signature Boutiques — visit the link in our bio to see more,” the official Le Creuset Instagram wrote.

Look, this agave line is giving us all of the heart eyes. The ombre-esque blue-green hue is downright dreamy. This is one color set that demands to be displayed, and will add an element of serenity to your kitchen shelves.

We’re not alone in our adoration of the new hue, either: Le Creuset Agave entered with a splash on Instagram, as seen in the comments. “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I think you’ve achieved godliness,” one user wrote, and we agree. Another Instagrammer captured our reaction to the new color perfectly, writing, “Please stop coming out with all of these colors. I want them ALL and ill be bankrupt haha.”

“Agave is a multifaceted beauty so rich, it took two color families to create – A first for #LeCreuset. ✨ Visit the link in our bio to see more of this #CasuallyColorful new blue-green hue,” the brand wrote in another post.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Round Dutch Oven - Agave $360 Buy now

OK, we’re officially sold — sign us up for it all!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: