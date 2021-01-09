Walmart is Selling a Roku Ultra LT Streaming Box for an Unbeatable Price

We’re still in the thick of winter (and lockdown) which means Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are our best friends for the coming months. Whether you need to wind down or you’re binge-watching Bridgerton for the third time like the rest of us, a Roku box is a sure-fire way to have all of your favorite shows at the touch of your fingertips. And right now, you can snag a Roku Ultra LT streaming box on sale at Walmart for the same unbeatable price it was sold on Cyber Monday.

In case you’re unfamiliar with what exactly a Roku streaming box is, it’s basically a plug-and-play box allows you to transform your current TV to have the same functions as a smart TV — without the same price tag. And don’t panic, this handy device takes mere minutes to install.

Right now, you can snag the gadget on sale at a fantastic $59 — down from the original price of $79. The top-rated device comes with headphones and features a voice remote with TV controls (as if we needed another reason to love this product). It’s the gadget you never knew you needed, and it will make all of your streaming needs so much easier.

So if you’re in the mood to treat yourself and your family to one more belated holiday gift — or maybe it’s a happy-new-year-we’re-still-in-quarantine gift? — this is one device that is pretty much guaranteed to get good use.

