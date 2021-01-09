One of the best feelings is when you’re able to look trendy without sacrificing your comfort level. Enter: leggings. And you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand that blends style and comfort better than Spanx. There’s a reason so many celebs, from Jennifer Garner to Oprah, swear by the brand (and when something is recommended by Oprah, we know it’s a must-have). Spanx has become known for its shapewear and leggings, and no one does it better. Whether you made a New Year’s resolution to start (or stick to) a workout routine or you’re simply in need of new stretchy pants, you can’t go wrong with purchasing anything by the brand. And luckily, Spanx is having a huge sale on cult-favorite items you won’t want to miss out on. This isn’t just any sale, either: The Spanx New Year Sale includes an additional 30 percent off sale items.

Spanx makes tons of beloved products, of course, but a few have achieved cult-favorite status — like the brand’s beloved faux leather leggings. And many versions are included in the big Spanx New Year sale. Check out the deals below!

Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings

ICYMI, Camo is totally trendy again. These leggings are perfect to pair with any basic tee and your favorite sneakers. Who said fashion has to be hard?

Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings

The side stripe on these faux leather leggings adds the perfect pop of color — and is a nice change from a basic black leggings look.

Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings

This cropped version has all the appeal of the original faux leather length but in a shorter style.

Spanx Faux Leather Quilted Leggings

These leggings have a moto look that instantly elevates your everyday style. Plus, the chic quilting pattern is just too cute to not have in your closet.

