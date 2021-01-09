Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer Is 30% Off at Nordstrom Rack

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one hair styling tool that quickly gained notoriety after going viral on TikTok. While fans swear that the hairdryer is life-changing and a must-have in our bathroom cabinets, the high price tag is enough to turn many people off to the idea of buying one. If you’ve had your eyes on one for a while, but haven’t been able to bring yourself to click the checkout button, well, now’s your chance: The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is being sold at Nordstrom rack for 30 percent off right now.

This tool promises to not only dry your hair extremely fast, but also protect it from extreme heat damage. And as noted on the Nordstrom Rack website, “Through research in our hair laboratories Dyson has engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types.” Anytime we can count on a hair product that works for all kinds of hair, we’re sold.

Worried about buying a refurbished model? Don’t worry — the refurbished tool has been tested to meet high standards and the Fuschia colored look is an iconic look of the brand. This deal won’t last long, and we don’t recommend waiting another second to buy!

