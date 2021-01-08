Most of us experienced a unique phase during quarantine. For some, banana bread reigned supreme and others got in tune with their green thumb and decked their house with as many succulents as they could find. If you’re in the latter half, we’ve got good news for you. Costco is currently selling a three-pack of succulents at an affordable price and we’re already planning out where we should place our new home decor. Not only do these houseplants come as a trio, but the pots are just (if not more) exciting. New Year, new plants — right?

Costco fan account @costcodeals wrote on Instagram, “🌿I think these are my favorite #succulents 3 pack set to date! The vases are so cute!📍Found at Aloha OR @costco! $19.99 for 3! #costcodeals #costco #succulent”

Plant moms rejoice because you can snag not one but three succulents for $19.99 and honestly, that’s what dreams are made of. These houseplants look so adorable and are such a good way to freshly adorn our desk as we try and distance ourselves from 2020. We could all use some greenery to set us up for success as we start our days which is why this succulent pack also makes a great gift. Treat yourself!

This can even be a belated holiday gift and you can give these plants away to two friends and still have one to keep for yourself. Some Instagrammers even wrote that they already have their eyes set on the plants for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

As one user wrote, “The succulent 3-packs are always my weakness lol.” Us too commenter, us too.

Before you go, check out our gallery on the best houseplants available at Costco.

