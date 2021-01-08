7 Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Pick Up at ALDI This Year

Sure, sure, we’re a mere week into the new year, but you’d be lying if you said you weren’t already looking ahead at the next big holiday: Valentine’s Day. And while embarking on a romantic trip or even scheduling a reservation at your go-to fancy restaurant may not be in the cards this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate. And at ALDI, you’ll even find some great inexpensive gifts for your special someone.

From three-wick candles to the classic box of chocolates, ALDI has plenty of Valentine’s Day gifts to pick up this year.

Let’s start with the candles, which comes in four different scents this year.

Huntington Home 3-Wick Candle

For $3.99 each, these candles come in Pink Sugar Macaron, Roses Are Red, XOXO, and Be Mine scents. They’ll be available at ALDI stores starting Jan. 10.

Chocolate, Chocolate & More Chocolate

What’s Valentine’s Day without a box of truffles? And ALDI’s Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles are *chef’s kiss*. Available starting Jan. 10, these irresistible beauties are $2.99 a box.

Of course, you’ll want to pair those cocoa-dusted truffles with this box of chocolate truffle hearts, $3.49.

ALDI’s also selling other chocolate assortments, like this Choceur Chocolate Assortment for $9.99.

Show Your Pets Some Love

Your furry BFF deserves a gift, too — and ALDI’s dog toys, available are so flipping cute.

Or, pick up this adorable cat scratching playhouse for $7.99.

And if you have a few extra bucks to spare, ALDI’s also selling pet apparel for $4.99 each. (Dibs on “Heart Breaker.”)

