LEGO Just Dropped a Gorgeous Botanical Collection So You Never Have to Water a Plant Again

No green thumb? No problem. LEGO just debuted a Botanical Collection that includes a unique flower bouquet set with roses, daisies, poppies, asters, and snapdragons. And we never thought we’d say this about a LEGO set, but they’re actually so gorgeous.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The new, 756-piece LEGO Flower Bouquet is $49.99 and geared specifically for adults (over 18 years), mainly because it’s for display and not for playing with once built. According to the product description, the bouquet kit aims to help you “relax, unplug and create something wonderful.”

The building kit is comprised of customizable LEGO components that allow you to create a unique arrangement, like adjustable stems and positionable petals and leaves.

LEGO Flower Bouquet $49.99 Buy now

Not only are the flowers “created from over 17 unusual LEGO elements with realistic petal shapes and colors, to create an unexpected display that is sure to make people look twice,” according to product description, but many of the pieces are also made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.

LEGO also sells a Bonsai Tree kit, an 878-piece set that’s part of the LEGO Botanical Collection for adults and comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect LEGO stand. It also includes interchangeable pieces, so you can style the bonsai tree with classic green leaves or swap them for the vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms.

LEGO Bonsai Tree $49.99 Buy now

So far, purchasers of the Flower Bouquet love it.

“The moment my eyes laid on its box in a brick and mortar retail store, I knew this is the New Year gift I would adore, by and for myself — a bouquet made of legos, with vivid colors and a variety of plants. Whoever came out of this theme of design, you knew what ladies in their 30s need in a long weekend, during quarantine…” wrote reviewer crystalteng, who also mentioned that it took them 3.5 hours to complete the set.

LEGO shoppers are also fans of the Bonsai Tree.

“I’m 24 and this was my first Lego set,” wrote reviewer Nicoled5483. “It’s so beautiful and so straight forward to build. My absolute favorite part of this set is the fact that the cherry blossoms are pink frogs. This is now in my window with all my real plants. I hope they make more of these types of sets!”

Both the Bonsai Tree and the Flower Bouquet are so popular, in fact, they’re currently temporarily out of stock. But those interested can sign up to receive notifications alerting them of when they’re back in stock and ready for purchase.

According to a LEGO 2020 Play Well Study, seven in 10 adults are always in search of ways to unwind, and 81 percent said play helps them relax. Thus, the LEGO Botanical Collection was born.

“As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax, we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds,” said Jamie Berard, Design Lead at the LEGO Group, said in a statement. “The customizable elements and mindful building experience will hopefully help them express their personality as their creativity blossoms.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: