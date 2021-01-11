Frye Boot Lookalikes That Cost Half the Price

While we will never get over scoring a major deal on celeb-favorite Frye boots or finding them at Costco a couple times a year, we’ve been wondering: “Are Frye boot lookalikes a thing?” And indeed, they are. Forking out $200+ for a pair of these luxurious boots, while worth the investment, hurts a lot. And if we can get the same exact looks for anywhere from $30-$100ish, we’re so down.

The Frye-boot hype is real, so you can definitely get the look for way less. And many of your favorite brands have dupes that look like the real deal. From Sam Edelman and Universal Thread at Target to yes, even Amazon brand, there are a ton of alternative boots…that were made for walking!

Ahead, check out the best Frye boot alternatives —some that cost less than half the price.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dolce Vita

Image: Dolce Vita.

Dolce Vita’s one of the best affordable boot brands that’s always on top of trends. Because, who wants to spend hundreds on a style that’ll be out tomorrow? This style is a solid alternative to Frye’s Carson Piping bootie. You can shop this brand at DSW and Nordstrom Rack.

Dolce Vita SAMY BOOTIE $64.98 Buy now

Sam Edelman

Image: Sam Edelman.

Sam Edelman is one of our favorites because they make pairs of boots that meet in the middle of our budget. Yes, they still can average around $150, but you get what you pay for! And if they’re going to last, we’re here for this little splurge. While Edelman certainly keeps up with styles-of-the-moment, you can also shop plenty of classic pairs of footwear.

Sam Edelman Hilary Bootie $149.95 Buy now

Amazon Brand

Image: Amazon Brand.

Of course, Amazon had to get in on the boot action. The site’s own brand, 206 Collective, offers irresistibly priced booties that run around $70.

Amazon Brand - 206 Collective Women's Kamy Ankle Boot 70.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Universal Thread at Target

Image: Target.

The only thing that could one-up Amazon, would be Target’s in-house fashion brands. In particular, Universal Thread boasts runway-to-everyday styles that run around $40 (or in this case, $20 on sale!).

Women's Lainee Heeled Scrunch Fashion Boots - Universal Thread™ $19.99 Buy now

Chinese Laundry

Image: Chinese Laundry.

If you thought Chinese Laundry was just for teens, think again. The CL by Chinese Laundry line offers elevated styles that look inexpensive, but aren’t.

CL By Laundry Cherish Boots $69.99 Buy now

Lifestride

Image: Lifestride.

If comfy if the name of the game, you can’t go wrong with LifeStride. These riding boots offer a similar look as the beloved Frye Melissa boots. Best of all, you can get them at Kohl’s.

LifeStride Xtrovert Women's Riding Boots $59.99 Buy now

Vince Camuto

Image: Vince Camuto.

If you’re a fan of Frye’s combat boots, slip on these Vince Camuto lace-up boots. They’ll save you about $200.

KYMRA BOOTIE $99.99 Buy now

Journee Collection

Image: Journee Collection.

Boots can be a pain, but they don’t need to be. These wide-calf versions from Journee also are lined with fur as an added cozy bonus.

Journee Collection Walla Boot - Wide Calf $59.99 Buy now

