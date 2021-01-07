Target Has Birkenstock Lookalikes for $10 & They’re Not Going to Last

If you’re like me, your feet have only come in contact with two types of footwear since March 2020: slippers and Birkenstocks (heels, remember them?). The latter lasts basically a lifetime, so while the often $100+ price can be justified, why pay that when you can get the German-founded sandals for $10? Okay, sadly the real deal will never be that cheap, but we just found out that Target now has Birkenstock lookalikes for that unreal price.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re a fan of Birkenstocks’ Arizona Essentials Slide (retails for $44), then you’ll want to get Target’s nearly identical version in every color. Because we love doing the math: You can get four pairs for the price of one from Birkenstocks!

Image: Target.

Women's Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals - Shade & Shore™ $10.00 Buy now

To no one’s surprise, everyone and their mom is already nabbing these up, and some sizes are out of stock already, so you might need to head to the store if you can’t get your size/color preference.

Yes, we are still in the thick of winter and can’t fathom wearing anything less than a sweatsuit, but does time even really exist right now? Plus, slide-on sandals are the ultimate shoe to quickly slip on for taking out the trash, walking the dog (preferably with socks if you don’t want to get frostbite), or going on a coffee run.

Psst: If you live for footwear lookalikes, Target is also selling rain boots that look just like Hunter.

Before you go, check out these Birkenstock lookalikes to shop this summer.