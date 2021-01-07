New year, new, exciting Martha Stewart news! The Queen of All Things Home teamed up with Guidecraft, creators of educational and STEM toys and furniture, for a new line of sleek, cleverly designed furniture aimed to enhance children’s home-based learning environments. The collection is appropriately named the Martha Stewart Living and Learning Kids’ Collection — and we’re loving how thoughtful each and every piece is.

Currently boasting 24 items ergonomically designed for ages 5 through 15 (with four new Kitchen Helpers items coming in March), the collection includes desks, reading nooks, storage systems, media consoles, corner units, bookcases, art centers, and more. And they’re available in two neutral shades: warm gray or soft white.

The collection is described as pioneering the concept of the child’s home office space, providing kids with furniture they can mix-and-match and combine in a way that makes sense for their personal, respective, at-home learning space. The collection even includes a wide variety of storage options designed to grow with kids to meet both their current and future needs. And how convenient is that?

“We are thrilled to partner with Guidecraft, the true leaders in children’s furniture, on a collection that blends learning, living, play and media all into one product,” says Carolyn D’Angelo, President of the Home Division at Marquee Brands, in a prepared statement. “With our design authority in the home space and Guidecraft’s expertise in children’s furnishings, we were able to create a functional and elevated product at an affordable price point that a child can grow with for years to come.”

According to Alex Romano, Guidecraft Vice President of Marketing, the collection intends to “enrich the lives of children” and “create a bridge between living and learning spaces for children in their own homes.”

“This is an exciting collaboration based on the mutual passion for designing products that enrich the lives of children,” Romano says. “The pieces in this collection allow parents to design rooms that create inspirational learning environments for children who will be doing more learning and studying at home, an increasingly important consideration for many dealing with uncertain school plans for the foreseeable future.”

Currently, the website has 12 pieces for sale, ranging in price from about $280 to $560.

View the entire collection on Guidecraft’s website.

