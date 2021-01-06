Target Is Selling Hunter Boot Lookalikes For Less Than Half The Price

The cold and rainy season is upon us, and nothing ruins the potential of a cozy snowy day like wet feet. Once your socks get wet, your day is basically over, because wet toes mean cold toes and cold toes mean you can think of literally nothing else but warming up your feet again. But not all of us have the money to get a pair of fancy Hunter boots. So we were extremely excited when we saw that Target is selling Hunter tall rain boot look alikes for just $40.

The Smith & Hawken Rubber Tall Rain Boots have rubber uppers, and leather and rubber soles to keep your feet dry and comfortable. They come in four colors, including two floral prints that we’re kind of obsessed with: black, green, floral blue, and floral gray. They have a buckle on the uppers so you can adjust the boot shaft width to be snug against your leg, so no rain or snow can fall into them, and they’ve got a small block heel which just makes these boots look a lot more fashionable than your standard galoshes.

They’re also only $40 a pair, which is way less than the Women’s Original Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots on Hunter’s website, which retail for $160.

The size is unfortunately limited, though. The boots come in women’s size 7, 8, and 9. We’d love to see them expand the size range here so those with larger or smaller feet could still take advantage of this deal!

Another thing to remember is that while rubber boots will definitely keep your feet dry, which is the first step to keeping them warm, they do let a fair amount of cold in. That’s why we always pair our rubber rain boots with warm boot socks, which you can also find at Target.

Between the waterproof rubber boots and your cozy fleece-lined boot socks, winter doesn’t stand a chance.

