You’re Putting Away Christmas Décor Wrong—Here Are the Game-Changing Organizers You Need

Christmas is over, but you’ve still got all your decor up because you’re dreading putting it all away. After all, it was basically the only thing that made us smile —if even for a month—as of late. Alas, all good things must come to an end. Here’s the thing: You likely hate taking down the tree, the lights, and stowing away wrapping paper because you’re doing it all wrong. You’ve come to the right place because we’ve got the secret to doing it right.

The answer? Seasonal decor storage, of course! Turns out, there are specific organizers made just for those cumbersome wreaths, delicate wrapping paper that always tears, and of course, your precious (faux) evergreen. With these made-to-fit storage pieces, everything will finally have a place, so they take the frustrating tetris game out of how to store everything until next year. Plus, they’ll protect and extend the life of your pieces so you don’t have to keep buying new decor every few years. So, a little investment upfront can save you money down the road.

If you’ve yet to take down the decor, consider this your cheat sheet on how to get it done without the headache. And if it’s packed away already, you’ll want to buy these now so you can be ready for next year.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wreath Saver

Image: Whitmor.

Putting away the wreath might be the hardest task of them all. If you didn’t save the box, you likely end up just tossing it somewhere random in the garage and call it a day. It deserves some better treatment, so make sure to neatly store it in a custom wreath bag so it stays clean until next year. This one holds up to a 30-inch wreath, and the clear top lets you easily see what’s inside.

Whitmor Holiday Wreath Storage Bag $9.99 Buy now

Tree Bag

Image: Amazon.

Even if you still have the box it came in, it’s probably beat up or just simply takes up too much space in the attic or garage. Swap out a dusty box for this durable waterproof bag, which will hold up to a 9-foot tree. The handles make it a cinch to carry (unlike a bulky box), and the dual zipper protects your tree from the elements.

Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ornament-Proof Box

Image: Whitmor.

How many times have your beloved ornaments shattered while stored away? We can guess the answer is one times too many. Instead of wrapping them in tissue paper and placing them directly on top of each other in an open box, take your storage to the next level with an ornament box, which holds 64 ornaments. Each ornament will have its own square to prevent it from bumping into other baubles, and the clear window lets you see what’s inside.

Whitmor Holiday Ornament Storage Cube $17.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

That’s a Wrap!

Image: Wayfair.

And finally, the item that’s most likely to not make it out of storage alive: wrapping paper. Instead of shoving a few rolls in random corners of your house (and then forgetting about them), corral your collection in one spot with a handy carrying case. It’s slim enough to fit under your bed, and it has ample room for bows and bags too.

Gift Wrapping Supplies Organizer and Storage Bag $59.99 Buy now

Go Vertical

Image: Wayfair.

If space is tight but you don’t have under-the-bed room, go for an over-the-door hanger. This nifty tool takes advantage of unused vertical space, and it won’t use up valuable floor area. It boasts 8 clear pockets for every kind of gift wrapping accessory—from the paper to the gift tags—so it’s a one-stop-shop.

Over-the-Door Paper Organizer Gift Wrap Storage $40.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: