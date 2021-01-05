Is Costco Making a Big Change to Its Cult-Favorite Paper Towels?

It seems like in the past calendar year we have never done so much cleaning in our lives. From stocking up on disinfectant and bleach to scouring store shelves for toilet paper and scrub brushes, it’s safe to say that our cleaning and shopping habits have changed. And it’s not our imaginations! In fact, the demand for one very basic cleaning tool, paper towels, increased so much this year that even major chains like Costco are making changes to their products. Yeah, you heard that right – Costco is making a big change to its Kirkland Signature Paper Towels due to an increase in demand.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A sign spotted at one Costco by Instagram user @CostcoAndCouponing seemed to confirm that change is afoot. The message they saw above the Kirkland Signature Paper Towels read, “Due to industry-wide demand for paper towels, we have reduced the number of sheets per roll from 160 to 140 in order to procivde better supply to our members.”

However, you don’t need to worry about getting ripped off or seeing a price jump. According to the sign, “the product quality, sheet size and price per sheet remain the same.”

It’s definitely kind of annoying to have one of our favorite products change like this. But we suppose it’s less annoying than facing bare shelves of paper towels for months on end, like we did at the start of the COVID pandemic. At least now, even if we have to buy more packages of paper towels over time, the chances of us being able to actually get our hands on some when we need them is greater.

We’re also relieved to hear that Costco isn’t upping the price. Some stores or manufacturers might take advantage of this moment in time to jack up the cost of their products, but Costco is instead subtly tweaking how many paper towels there are per roll, a change that will barely be noticeable to most of us.

If you are concerned though, it might the time to move away from paper towels altogether. There are plenty of reusable cloths on the market that do the work of a paper towel, but they can be washed and reused, helping both the environment and your cleaning supplies budget.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bamboo Towels Heavy Duty Machine Washable Reusable Rayon Towels 8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

In fact, maybe if we all switch to a hybrid of reusable cloths and paper towels, we won’t have to face a shortage of paper towels ever again. Hey, a person can dream!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: