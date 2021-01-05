Martha Stewart Loves This Gold Phone Case Wallet So Much She Gifted One to Snoop Dogg

We love giving our friends little gifts “just because,” especially when we haven’t seen them in awhile because of the pandemic. It can be as easy as sending a box of some new tea, or a handmade book mark, or a magazine we think they’d like. But what do you get for a pal when they’re a hip-hop star who quite literally has everything? If you’re Martha Stewart, and you’re shopping for Snoop Dogg, you get a fancy gold phone case wallet from Bandolier.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart recently made a post about her new phone case wallet from Bandolier, saying that she uses it to carry her iPhone 12, her license, her credit cards, insurance card, and cash when she is out and about. She also said that she loved hers so much she bought one for her friend and television co-host Snoop Dogg – “who loves gold as we all know!”

She’s talking about the Lily Lace Side Slot Crossbody Bandolier, which is a gold leather phone wallet with an embossed lace design. It comes with a removeable gold chain strap so you can wear it accross your body, over the shoulder, or around your neck.

Courtesy of Bandolier

Lily Lace Side Slot Bandolier $108.00 Buy now

Stewart uses hers to carry around her iPhone 12, but the case comes in sizes for the iPhone 8, 7, and 6 Plus, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 models as well.

The Lily Lace Bandolier costs $108, any size. It might be a bit of a splurge for most of us, but for the likes of Stewart and Snoop Dogg, it’s chump change.

Then again, for a lot of us our iPhones are among the most expensive things we own, so doesn’t it make sense to make sure they’re well protected and won’t get lost? A fancy Bandolier wallet phone case will help you keep track of your most prized posession, and you’ll look fabulous while doing so.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: