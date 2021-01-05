You’ve heard us rave about Spanx so much that we might sound like a broken record. Particularly Oprah’s favorite pant-slash-legging hybrid, which are perfect for working from home and eventually going back to that thing called an office. She’s not the only celeb who loves the shapewear brand, so you know Spanx is the real deal. Luckily, you won’t have to pay full price to get the look and comfort of A-listers, though, because Spanx bras, undies, and more are up to 50 percent off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

As if Oprah’s stamp of approval wasn’t enough reason to buy everything from this Spanx sale, Jennifer Garner’s a fan too. She told the brand she swears by the Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra, and other celeb mamas including Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, and Lauren Conrad have an affinity for the brand too. While Garner’s exact bra of choice isn’t on sale, there are a ton of nearly identical picks to snag from this savings event. You’ll also find plenty of shaping shorts perfect for wearing in leu of pants while WFH and the comfiest undies ever.

The Spanx sale is going on for a limited time, so make sure to grab them before they’re going, going, gone. You can score pillow-soft bras, cult-fave invisible undies, and shapewear for whenever we can wear those again (or just wear the shorts at home). Act fast—sizes are already selling out quickly!

The Perfect Everyday Bra

This cushiony bra is named “Pillow Cup” for a reason. It quite literally feels like a fluffy cloud on your body, and thanks to the genius 3D technology, it won’t bulge. No visible bra lines here! While it’s not Garner’s favorite bra, it’s also full coverage, so we can barely tell the difference.

Pillow Cup Full Coverage Bra $34.97 Buy now

WFH Staple

Who said bike shorts were just for, well, biking? Er, I guess in this case, for wearing under dresses? No one, which is why we’re snagging these double-layered shape shorts to wear as long as we’re working from home this year. And then, they’ll come in handy during the summertime, so you can avoid showing the world your underwear when a Marilyn Monroe dress-fly-up moment happens.

Power Conceal-Her Mid-Thigh Shorts $34.97 Buy now

Undetectable Undergarments

We all deserve to wear breathable underwear—whether while at home or going out on the town. These retro-shaped versions have more coverage, a compression fit, and a ruched back for a little something extra. BRB, buying out the store!

Retro Shaping Panties $19.97 Buy now

