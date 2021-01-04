Ulta Beauty’s 50% Off Skin Care Event Includes a Ton of Cult-Favorite Brands

New year, new skin care! There’s no way we’re letting 2021 fail us, so we’re going to manifest some positive energy into the year ahead by putting our best face forward. And would you look at that — Ulta Beauty’s having a 50 percent off skin care event to help us out. Hey, you’re still going to be spa-less most likely for the first part of this year, so it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on those cult-favorite moisturizers, serums, primers, and masks you didn’t get for the holidays.

The can’t-miss skin care event is going on now through January 23rd, and the beauty retailer is dropping new deals each day. That’s almost an entire month of deals, so it’s time to fire up those credit cards. And pretty much every popular brand and product you’ve been wanting is included. From Mario Badescu and Clinique to First Aid Beauty and Oprah’s favorite Philosophy moisturizer (which will be marked down on the last day of the event, January 23rd), prepare to want to add everything to your cart. To top things off, you’ll get a free 30-piece skin sampler kit with orders of $70 and up.

We’re taking this sale as a post-holiday gifting opportunity (to ourselves, of course), so join us in ushering in the new year with better skin — minus the pain-inducing price tag. Make sure to check out the sneak peek of the future deals here so you can keep tabs on the new markdowns dropping each day. Take a peek at what’s currently discounted below, and snatch them up as these deals are only good for 24 hours. Note that some deals are only available to Diamond and Platinum members, so make sure to read the fine print!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Neck Moisturizer

Image: It Cosmetics.

Skin care isn’t limited to your face — you should be treating your neck, too! This ultra-firming cream is made just for your neck and chest area and absorbs quickly so it won’t leave sticky residue on clothes or sheets if you use it before bed. It’s made with the ultimate youthful-skin trio: elastin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. This is a Diamond and Platinum member exclusive.

Confidence in A Neck Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer $26.00 Buy now

Pimple Solver

Image: Zitsticka.

As tempting as it is, please do not pop or pick at that zit. Instead, treat it with a nearly invisible patch you can get away with wearing during Zoom meetings. The tiny microdarts on the patch flood early-stage, deep zits with ingredients that clear up the spot before it ends being a small mountain on your face. We’ve all had a fair share of things to stress about as of late, so we recommend keeping a supply of these in your medicine cabinet.

Zitsticka KILLA Kit 4 Pack $8.00 Buy now

Flaky Lips No More

Image: Becca Cosmetics.

We’re in the thick of winter, and that means dry, dull skin. One of the most annoying parts? Flaky lips. Kiss that problem goodbye with this miracle-working lip scrub that buffs dead skin away with natural sugars. Made with mango butter, coconut oil, and mango flavoring, it’s essentially a tropical vacation in a tube.

Hydra-Light Smoothing Lip Scrub $8.00 Buy now

Glow-Worthy Set

Image: Clinique.

This four-piece set is also a Diamond and Platinum member exclusive, and it might be the biggest deal of them all. This tried-and-true line is the answer to lackluster, dehydrated skin. The formula gets brownie points in our book because it’s intense without being too heavy.

Endless Glow Moisture Surge Set $65.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: