Skincare is an investment, and if you’re anything like us, your medicine cabinet and vanity are full of tubs and bottles that represent a sizeable chunk of your expendable income. So when you’re trying a fancy new product and drop it, chances are the first words out of your mouth are going to be “Oh, F*ck!” At least, that’s what Gwyneth Paltrow shouted when she dropped a bottle of her new GoopGenes All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil in an Instagram video, and honestly, it’s just the latest relatable moment from the wellness superstar that makes us love her (even if she does have some weird ideas about how to keep your vagina clean).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

So, what makes this facial oil so special? According to Paltrow, it contains a retinol alternative called bakuchiol, which “is clinically proven to help diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, smooth skin texture, and increase glow.” Sounds pretty promising, especially if you’re someone with sensitive skin that just doesn’t gel well with retinol.

Courtesy of Goop

GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil $98.00 Buy now

Facial oils and serums have seemingly become more and more popular in recent years, as people are realizing just how important it is to thoroughly moisturize your skin. And we can’t be the only ones who heard “GOOPGenes” and immediately thought of Good Genes, the ultra-popular lactic acid treatment serum from Sunday Riley, who also makes one of our favorite facial oils, Luna Sleeping Night Oil. The smell of this stuff alone is enough to make us fall into a sweet, dream-filled slumber.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil 55.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

But you don’t need to splurge to get a nicely moisturizing facial oil. Cult favorite The Ordinary has an organic cold-pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil that will moisturize dry skin, and a sample size of Josie Argan’s famous Argan Oil Light can help you decide if you even like facial oil, before splurging on GOOPGenes.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil 13.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

Courtesy of Amazon

Josie Maran Argan Oil Light Travel Size 17.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Winter is here, and it’s cold, windy, and dry. It’s the time of year when we’re most likely to find ourselves struggling with rough, flaky dry skin and redness, so there’s never been a better time to start exploring the world of facial oils, whether you want to splurge for Paltrow’s expletive-worthy GoopGenes, or start off small.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: