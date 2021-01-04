Target is Selling Valentine’s Day-Themed Plush Blankets For Just $10

The year might have just started (hey there, 2021!), but Target has already been struck by cupid ahead of Valentine’s Day in the best way. The retailer recently dropped some seriously cozy new plush blankets to their stores that we’d love anyway, but the adorable red and pink colors and heart prints are definitely an added bonus. If you’re looking for a new addition to your home decor ahead of the holiday (or just need a new throw to keep warm) you’re in luck. Currently, you can snag one of these Valentine’s Day blankets for just $10.

Target fan account @targetgems shared on Instagram, “The cutest Valentine’s Day plush throw blankets by Spritz! I think I need them all 😍❤️ ($10.00)”

While we’d love these for ourselves, any of these blankets would be a great surprise goodie for your Valentine or galentine. And as we’d expect, the blankets were a hit with avid Target shoppers. Many Instagrammers commented that they had successfully grabbed one while others shared that some of the blankets were sold out at their local store.

If your heart is set on a particular blanket, we recommend heading to a nearby Target ASAP before they sell out. However, if you don’t mind waiting a few days for delivery, these adorable Spritz blankets are also being sold online at Target’s website.

Additionally, the brand has also dropped decorative pillows that complement the holiday theme.

TBH, we’re firm believers that you can never really have enough blankets (or pillows) in your home and these deals from Target are too amazing not to take advantage of.

