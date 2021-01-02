Keep Your Coffee Warm With This Mug From Costco

For most of us, winter means wanting to snuggle in cozy blankets all day long on the couch. Unfortunately, as we continue to work from home we’ll have to ditch the blankets and settle for a hot cup of coffee in hand instead. But, the cold-weather season also means that that cup of hot coffee won’t be long before it turns into a cold beverage you’re dreading having to finish. If you didn’t receive one from your kids on Christmas (perhaps you got a comfy new robe like most moms) then it’s time you get the viral mug that everyone is raving over — and soon you will be too. Costco is now selling Ember Smart Mugs that are designed to keep your drinks warm throughout long periods of time. Though it might be a bit of an investment, we think it’s worth every penny.

Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain shared the mug on Instagram, writing, “@ember smart mug! $99.99 control your temperature! ☕️” The 14oz advanced coffee mug is sure to be a gamechanger for your morning routine. Now you can make your morning Cup of Joe and start your work meeting without having to worry that it will get cold before you finish. Additionally, you can control the temperature with ease by using an app on your phone.

Of course, people had some mixed feelings about the price tag, even though it is cheaper at a larger size at Costco than you should expect to find online.

For cautious buyers, another user wrote, “Yes, it’s $100 and worth every single red cent. I was fully annoyed when my husband bought one for me two years ago. Now…cannot live without. I will sing its praises for all to hear! It’s the most absurd necessary luxury ever, especially for a momma who is always chasing littles and reheating her coffee. It’s the perfect gift for a new mom! 😍😍”

We don’t know about you, but we think we all deserve some sort of a break this year — and this mug gives us just that.

