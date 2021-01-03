Pendleton Blankets are Back at Costco & They Come in 4 New Patterns

Want to get a Costco shopper fired up? Utter these three words: “Pendleton blanket sale.” No, really. To say Pendleton blankets are a hit among Costco-goers would be a severe understatement. And we get it. They’re ultra-soft, they’re cozy, and when Costco restocks them (like today!), they’re the most affordable.

Shared by Costco Deals on Instagram, Costco currently has four new and different Pendleton’s reversible Jacquard throws available for just $24.99 each. These cuddle-worthy blankets are huge, too, at 50-inches-by-70-inches. Plus, the four prints are brand-spankin’-new. They do, however, appear to only be sold in warehouses and are not available on Costco’s website.

Looking for more of a weighted blanket? Costco sells those, too — and they’re Pendleton brand. For $79.99 for a 15-pound or $8.99 for a 20-pound, Pendleton’s weighted blankets will help you not only wake up feeling well-rested, but they’ll also help ease anxiety and stress — and after the year we just had, we could all use that.

Why stop there? Get the whole set by also picking up a Pendleton quilt from Costco for $89.99 to $99.99 each and a Pendleton cooling weighted blanket cover for $39.99.

