Le Creuset Favorites Are Up to 55% Off At William Sonoma — Yes, Including the Dutch Ovens

Even though the holidays are over, retailers and etailers are still rolling out the deals , which is especially good news for those of us who didn’t exactly get what they wanted this holiday season. Because sometimes people go a little rogue when it comes to gift-giving and get you something you don’t need or already have.

If you’re still wishing for a Le Creuset dutch oven, which Ina Garten cites as one of her go-to kitchen tools, you can take fate into your own hands and get a discounted one for yourself. Now’s the perfect time, because Le Creuset is up to 55 percent off on William Sonoma. We aren’t kidding. From dutch ovens to quality bakeware, many Le Creuset favorites are discounted.

We aren’t sure how long these great deals are going to last, though, so you better take advantage of them while they’re still live. Everyone wants a dutch oven, so there’s going to be some virtual (and unseen) competition for the color you’ve been dreaming of.

Nordstrom, William Sonoma isn’t the only place having an end-of-year sale, though. Pottery Barn Kids ShopDisney and Lululemon are just some of the few retailers who are angling to make the end of 2020 a little bit better.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Round Dutch Oven — $130 Off

Image: Le Creuset.

If you’ve been eyeing Le Creuset’s famous dutch oven, now’s the time to pounce. You won’t regret your purchase either. This kitchen item is totally worth the splurge. Plus, it’s available in six different colors. If you want a different size than 6 3/4 quarts, you can browse here.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $249.95 Buy now

Bakeware Set — $90 Off

Image: Le Creuset.

Upgrade your bakeware as 2020 comes to a close with this adorable Le Creuset set. You’ll get an oval au gratin, a 9-in. square baking dish, a 4-qt. rectangular covered casserole and two mini cocottes with lids.

Le Creuset Stoneware 8-Piece Bakeware Set $199.95 Buy now

Matte Dutch Oven — $100 Off

Image: Le Creuset.

The shiny dutch ovens get a lot of the limelight, but Le Creuset’s matte dutch ovens are sophisticated and worthy of a spot on your shelf. They come in navy, mineral blue, white and french gray.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Matte Dutch Oven $360 Buy now

Round Grill Pan — $70 Off

Image: Le Creuset.

It might be cold outside, but you can get that amazing grill taste without exposing yourself to the frigid outdoors. This colorful grill pan is available in eight different shades.