Jennifer Garner & Chrissy Teigen’s Favorite Super Cozy Blankets Are on Sale at Nordstrom Now

Ever since the temperature dropped, I’ve been basically hopping around from room to room of my house wrapped in blankets. If there’s one thing I’ll never regret splurging on, it’s cozy necessities like sweats, robes, fluffy socks, and blankets. Look, staying warm is of high priority and the bare-minimum is just not cutting it anymore. If there’s one brand that taken over my Instagram feed and I’ve been dying to try, it’s Barefoot Dreams. If the name rings a bell, you’ve probably seen multiple celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Garner rave about their comfy products and now the reputable brand has select products on sale at Nordstrom.

If you’re feeling skeptical about paying a slightly higher price tag for a new blanket you’re not alone, but when famous folk’s swear by the soft finds, we value their stamp of approval. Especially when someone like Teigen shares her thoughts on her BD blanket so enthusiastically on Twitter. “If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365,” she wrote. “It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.” And OK, yes you might feel like this is just any #ad, but that’s where you’d be wrong. Teigen followed up her initial tweet to confirm her authentic love of the brand, “Hey not everything is an ad? im just suggesting something cool. get it or don’t.” Look, all I’m saying is you deserve to splurge on some blankets to keep you toasty this winter — you know it and so do I. I’ve rounded up some ultra-perfect picks from Barefoot Dreams that are a cold-weather must-have in our book and you’ll want to try them all.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In the Wild Throw Blanket

This year has seen a rise in animal print being totally chic again. Snuggle in your wild throw blanket and watch some Netflix (perhaps, Tiger King?).

Buy Now $134.99 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams Cozy-Chic Heathered Throw Blanket

Image: Nordstrom

This classic throw comes in neutral colors that compliment your home decor and is perfect to lug around on cold days.

Buy Now $109.90 Buy now

CozyChic™ Assorted 2-Pack Ankle Socks

Image: Nordstrom

These cozy socks might not be on sale but they are affordable and TBH can you ever really have enough fluffy socks?

Buy Now $25 Buy now

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: