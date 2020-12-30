Donald Trump Disliked Some of Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Renovations So Much They Were Removed Immediately

For a while, Donald Trump and Melania relocating to the President’s members-only club Mar-a-Lago once they left The White House in just a few weeks seemed inevitable. Now, thanks to some well-researched neighbors who reminded Trump’s of the president’s 1993 deal, where the Trumps will live post-presidency is much less certain. The two had already planned for life at the residence with the First Lady making multiple changes to Mar-a-Lago in early December before they began pursuing other options, and Donald Trump was not a fan of his wife’s renovations.

According to CNN, a source “familiar with the President’s response” was mad about the changes Melania had made to his private quarters. The outlet explained that Donald’s, “mood darkened as soon as he walked into his members-only club Mar-a-Lago, three days before Christmas, according to multiple sources.” These changes included plans to make their space feel larger but Trump immediately disapproved his wife’s changes to his residence as well as others around the property. An insider previously shared with People , “They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use.”

The source told CNN, that Trump was definitely “not happy” upon arriving to Mar-a-Lago, three days before Christmas and cited that “several loud, one-sided conversations with club management almost immediately ensued.”

Melania worked side by side with her interior decorator Tham Kannalikham to refurbish the space. CNN’s source said that he immediately asked for the pieces of decor, “which consisted of white marble and an abundance of dark wood” Melania chose, to be removed — and they were. As noted by the publication, the President has proven to not be a very big fan of his wife’s interior design taste in the past. Another source of his disapproval was the updates Melania made to Camp David.

