500 Guests Have Already RSVPed to the Black-Tie New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Seeing as we are all in the midst of a pandemic, large get-togethers and events are out of the question . . . or so we thought. The CDC states that “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area” are considered to be in the highest risk category. However, that hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for sticking to their annual traditions.

The annual New Year’s Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago that the President and First Lady have been hosting for many years is still going to happen this year. In fact, CNN has reported that 500 guests have already sent in their RSVP to the black tie event.

In November, Stephanie Grisham, the chief of staff and spokeswoman for the First Lady, assured SheKnows of the safety precautions being taken for White House Christmas and Hanukah events. These included smaller guest lists, mask requirements, encouraged social distancing and hand sanitization stations.

Tom Mountain, a Massachusetts Republican leader, had a different view on what actually went down at the White House Hanukkah party. He told WJAR that “People would just leisurely and gingerly take off their mask.” He indirectly appeared to blame the event for him getting COVID-19 saying how before the event he was perfectly healthy, but after he was “in the hospital . . . and ready to be put on a life saving ventilator.”

So to everyone celebrating New Year’s Eve this year, stay safe. Don’t be afraid to miss that friend’s party for your own healthy and safety.