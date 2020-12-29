Candles Are 50% Off at Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

Self-care doesn’t always involve spa trips or extravagant massages, sometimes the best way to feel at peace can be as simple as cuddling up with a good book (or binge-watching your favorite show) and lighting a candle. Candles can transform your living space into a dreamy lounge filled with beautiful scents. Sadly, purchasing a simple quality candle can end up costing more than you bargained for. Well, now is the time to stock up on all of your favorite aromas from Bath & Body Works during their major semi-annual sale. Currently, you can find their candles half off and there’s just about every scent you could ask for.

From Eucalyptus to Pumpkin Cookie Dough, you can make your bedroom or bathroom smell heavenly with just the flick of a match. With most candles costing below $15, these deals are practically too good for you not to splurge. We’ve saved you the struggle of flipping through reviews and gathered some fan-favorite candles we think you’ll love. Check out our must-have picks below!

Twisted Peppermint

Image: Bath & Body Works

Not ready to let go of the peppermint galore the holiday season brought quite yet? Grab this winter-fresh candle and get in the holiday spirit all over again.

Eucalyptus Spearmint

Image: Bath & Body Works

Because we all need a stress reliever after the year that we’ve had. The eucalyptus and spearmint are said to “help you relax and reground” on their website.

Sun-Washed Citrus

Image: Bath & Body Works

Cold-weather got you down? Snag this fresh-scented candle and bring some sunshine into your life.

