Make Better Sleep Your New Year’s Resolution Thanks To Costco’s Mattress Sale

You spend a third of your life sleeping, but if you’re anything like us, you let your mattress take on some serious wear and tear before replacing it. If you’ve found yourself tossing and turning as of late, it might be time to consider finally throwing out that deflated and sorry excuse for a bed, and Costco’s mattress sale is the perfect time to do so! A good mattress is the foundation of a good night’s sleep, and Costco is offering several name brand mattresses for sale prices so low, it makes upgrading a no-brainer.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you listen to podcasts, you’ve probably heard advertisments for Casper mattresses. These thick memory foam mattresses come in a box (which is a lot easier to bring home than a regular mattress, depending on the kind of car you have), but after being laid out they expand into a squishy, soft plank of pure comfort. Currently Costco is selling these Casper queen memory foam mattresses for just $479.99, which is a full $120 off the usual retail price.

Courtesy of Costco

Casper Select Memory Foam Mattress $479.99 Buy now

Costco is also selling king size Novaform Comfort Grande Plus Memory Foam Mattresses in-stores for the same price, which is a $120 discount. The same mattress is $559.99 on their website thanks to the higher cost of delivery, so snatch this deal up in stores if you can.

Courtesy of Costco

Novaform Comfort Grande Plus Memory Foam Mattress $559.99 Buy now

Several other models of Novaform mattresses are currently on sale on their website, too, and we recommend getting a Costco membership and checking out the store nearest to you for any deals that might only be locally available.

If we spend even half as much time in bed in 2021 as we did in 2020, we want to be comfortable! And all joking aside, nothing helps calm anxiety and stress like a solid night’s sleep, so snag one of these new mattresses now, while they’re still on sale at Costco, to give the new year the best chance possible.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: